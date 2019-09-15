Mary A. Jungling

(1943-2019)
WATERLOO – Mary Ann Jungling, 76, of Waterloo, formerly of Aplington, died Thursday, Sept. 12, at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinic, Iowa City, of natural causes.
She was born Feb. 13, 1943, in Fisher, Ark., daughter of Roy William and Kathleen (Dodd) Glenn. On Nov. 26, 1961, she married Gerald Jungling at the Church of Christ in Fisher. He preceded her in death on March 15, 1994.
In 1960, Mary graduated from Hickory Ridge Public School in Hickory Ridge, Ark.
Mary and her husband lived for a short time in Parkersburg, then moved to a farm in rural Aplington. In 1986, they moved into Aplington. Mary worked at Casey’s General Store, then Boyt Luggage in Iowa Falls. She later worked in housekeeping at the Presbyterian Village in Ackley. Mary retired from the Presbyterian Village in 2016, and at that time she moved to Waterloo. She was a member of Bethel Reformed Church.
Survived by: three children, Deborah (Chris) Wilson of Cedar Falls, Kevin (Shania) Jungling of Greene and Melissa (Scott) Poppen of Aplington; eight grandchildren, Aaron (Amanda) Noble, Mark (Jenn) Noble, Greg (Allie) Noble, Heather (Devin) Nemec, Erica Jungling, Bryanna (Jerimiah Lobberecht) Poppen and Connor Poppen; 11 great-grandchildren, Kaden, J.J., Payton, Carter, Jaxson, Gavon, Lucas, Evelyn, Tucker, Ari and James; three brothers, Clyde (Lois) Glenn of St. Charles, Mo., Robert Glenn of Booneville, Mo., and William (Angie) Glenn of Fisher; and a sister, Wanda (Harold) Ferguson of Jonesboro, Ark.
Preceded death by: her husband; and her parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the Bethel Reformed Church, with burial in the church cemetery, both in rural Aplington.Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 15, and for an hour before services, both at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
She loved to play bingo and cards with her friends at Liberty Manor. She also enjoyed going out to eat and shopping with her daughters and granddaughter. Mary’s pride and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
