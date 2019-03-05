(1925-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — Mary A. Gritton, 93, of Independence, died Sunday, March 3, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center-West Campus, Independence.
She was born Aug. 31, 1925, in Independence, daughter of Cornelius and Emma (Mohring) Toomey. She married Dale L. Gritton on Nov. 10, 1945, in Independence. He preceded her in death in 2006.
Mary attended the St. John’s Catholic Schools, graduating from high school in 1942. She and her husband farmed in the Independence area until retiring in 1985. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of Americas, Farm Bureau and Royal Neighbors of America. She had volunteered at the Buchanan County Senior Center in Independence and helped with Meals on Wheels.
Survived by: a daughter, Jeanne Gritton of Central City; a son-in-law, Richard Franck of Independence; four granddaughters, Stephanie (Lon) Bright of Anamosa, Samantha (Chad) Rezac of Tipton, Heidi (Steve) Jackman of Johnston and Lizzi (Kelly) Thompson of Minneapolis; and eight great-grandchildren, Lexi and Ellie Bright; Zoe, Kayden and Tate Rezac; Nora Jackman; Alice and Frank Thompson.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a daughter, Joanne Franck; a brother, Don Toomey; two sisters, Dorothy Croker and Catherine Nelson; and many friends.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Reiff Family Center Funeral Home in Independence.
In high school, Mary played on the St. John’s team in the State Girls Catholic Basketball Tournament. She was a sports fan, following Mustang baseball and softball teams, and bowled and golfed on leagues for many years. She enjoyed playing cards, spending time with friends and visiting on the telephone.
