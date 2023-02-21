June 11, 1921-February 19, 2023

WATERLOO-Mary A. Freeland, 101, of Waterloo, died Sunday, February 19, 2023.

She was born June 11, 1921, in Conrad, the daughter of Joseph and Ottilie (Hellmich) Dinnebier.

She graduated from Jesup High School.

Mary married Vernon E. Freeland on May 3, 1940 in Hampton; he preceded her in death on February 26, 2000.

She had worked at Rath packing and as head cook at Black’s Restaurant and Big T’s Restaurant. During WWII, Mary volunteered at Chamberlain Manufacturing making shell casings for bombs.

Mary enjoyed bowling, playing cards and going to the casino. She liked to tend to her flower garden and watching the birds, deer, and squirrels in her yard.

Survived by her daughter, Rosemary (Jim) Glass of Waterloo; two sons, Chuck (Nancy) Freeland of Waterloo and Richard (Linda) Freeland of Michigan; daughter-in-law, Brenda Freeland; son-in-law, Darrel Kinkade; twenty grandchildren; fifty-five great-grandchildren; and twenty great-great-grandchildren. She enjoyed five generations of family.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon Sr.; two sons, Vernon Jr. and Mike Freeland; daughter, Carol Kinkade; grandson, Douglas Freeland; three great-grandchildren, Justin Kinkade, Cody Kruse, and Ian Freeland; five brothers; and one sister.

Services: 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Locke Garden View Chapel (3655 Logan Avenue, Waterloo)

Visitation: One hour prior to services at Locke Garden View Chapel

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society and Cedar Valley Hospice

Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com