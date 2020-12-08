April 15, 1928—December 4, 2020

Marvyle Elsie Raub passed away on Dec. 4, 2020, at the New London Specialty Care in New London, Iowa, where she had been a resident for the past four years. Over that time, the caregivers truly became her second family, for which her family offers their thanks.

Marvyle was born in Britt, South Dakota, on April 15, 1928, daughter of Howard and Hazelle Key. She moved with her parents and sisters Ramona and Eleanor to Traer, Iowa. Shortly after graduating High School in 1945, she met Butch Raub, The couple were married on Jan, 12, 1947, and began their new life together farming in Dysart, Iowa, until they retired in 1991 and moved to Dysart. Marvyle loved her Church, friends, and most of all her family. Marvyle was very active in the United Methodist Church, circle, and served on several culinary ministry committees requiring baked pies and kuchen. She and Butch enjoyed attending Sunday School and church together.