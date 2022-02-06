Marvin W. Wente

June 29, 1933-January 21, 2022

Marvin W. Wente, 88, formerly of Toledo, Cedar Falls, and Waverly, died Friday, January 21, 2022, at Harmony House in Waterloo. Born in rural Bremer to the late Fred and Hilda (Mueller) Wente, Marv served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. A proud veteran, he attended Iowa State University for one semester. His career included farming, life insurance sales, managing Farm and City Center in Toledo, and selling Fontanelle seed-corn during “retirement.

Marv was active in his communities as president of the Optimist Club of Cedar Falls and the Tama-Toledo Chamber of Commerce and a lifetime member of the Toledo-Tama Kiwanis Club. He spent many Sundays with his daughters; loved old-time music and the Polka Club of Iowa; followed sports with a passion (especially the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes); and went fishing whenever possible, once catching a 56-pound catfish at Coralville Reservoir. He also loved audio books and collecting miniatures of Minneapolis-Moline tractors.

Marv “never knew a stranger” and could strike up a conversation with anyone. His positive outlook rarely faltered, despite severe health challenges. His kindness and positivity were truly gifts that endeared him to many.

Marvin is survived by his daughters, Lisa Wente of Columbus, OH and Laura Wente (Jeff Richter) and two grandchildren of Portland, OR; siblings Duane Wente, Marlys Foster (Wesley), and Bill Wente (Jane Palmer); extended family; and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Carolyn, and his parents.

A celebration of Marv's life will take place at a later date. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital or the Iowa Department for the Blind.