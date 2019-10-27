(1930-2019)
RUDD — Marvin W. Karr, 89, of Rudd, died Thursday, Oct. 24, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City.
He was born May 21, 1930, in Dysart, son of Cleone and Thelma (Cone) Karr. He married Dolores Gosse at First Lutheran Church, Waterloo, on Jan. 6, 1952.
Marvin served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Juneau based in California and then with cruises to Hawaii and Korea on duty. He farmed and worked in auto and farm machinery repair. In 1963 they settled in Rudd and he was employed by Larson and Collet Implement. Later he opened his own shop, retiring in 1995. After retirement he delivered chicks for Hoover’s Hatchery for several years. He and Dolores also were camp hosts at the Rudd camping ground
Survived by: his wife; daughters, Vickie Douglas and Janice Hedrick; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; and siblings, Roger Karr and Phyllis Thoren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; siblings; and sons, Jeff, Greg and Christopher Karr.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Osage, with burial in Sunnyside Memory Gardens, Charles City. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, Nora Springs, and also for an hour before services at the church on Tuesday.
Condolences may be left at ColonialChapels.com.
Marvin made bonds with his friends, keeping close with Navy buddies, a card club group formed in 1957 with six surviving members. Through his travels with Dolores the bus passengers became more like family and close friends. Together he and Dolores traveled to all 50 states and different foreign countries.
