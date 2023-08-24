February 24, 1938-August 19, 2023

LA PORTE CITY—Marvin W. Brecher, age 85, of La Porte City, died while on his farm in La Porte City on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

He was born February 24, 1938, in Waterloo, the son of Urbin and Cleo (Stahnke) Brecher. He graduated from La Porte City High School in 1956 and was united in marriage to Marlene Lundberg on June 11, 1961, in Ames, Iowa.

Marvin cherished working and spending time on his farm, where for many years he took great pride in his cow-calf operation. Marvin also enjoyed playing golf around the Cedar Valley and was a longtime member of the La Porte City Golf Club. In his free time he was an avid assembler and collector of puzzles in addition to restoring classic John Deere tractors.

Left to cherish his memories include his wife, Marlene of La Porte City; a son David of La Porte City; brother Ronald of Crystal River, Fla.; two grandsons, Chris (Breanna) of La Porte City and Collin (Alli) of West Des Moines; two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Alayna; and three nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Joyce Glynn; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Brecher.

Services will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2023, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, with burial in the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023, at St. Paul United Methodist Church and also an hour before the service.

Memorials may be directed to La Porte City FFA Historical and Ag Museum, 408 Main St., La Porte City, Iowa 50651.

Locke in La Porte City is in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.