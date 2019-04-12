CEDAR FALLS — Marvin Louis Stallman, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, April 10, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, of complications resulting from heart failure.
He was born Dec. 3, 1933, in Waterloo, to Martin F. and Martha Schwanke Stallman. He married Wilma Dawson of Albia on Sept. 5, 1952.
Marvin graduated from East High School in 1952. He worked for several local businesses, including Chet’s DX, Prudential Insurance, Check Protectors, Chamberlain’s, Tate Cadillac & Oldsmobile and John Deere, after which he started an owner/operator over-the-road trucking business. He retired from the trucking business in 1996. After retirement, he delivered new and repaired trucks and military vehicles all over the United States on behalf of Harrison Truck Center in Waterloo.
Survived by: his wife; a brother, Martin Jr. (Elaine Bruns); a sister-in-law, Norma Hopkins; a son, Jeff (Andrea) Stallman; a son-in-law, David Carlson; and his grandchildren, Tara (Brent) Young, Andrew (Andrea) Stallman, Kaitlyn Carlson (special friend Anthony Heibult) and Aubrey (Alex) Streicher; and two great-grandchildren, Zanna and Stellan Young.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Marlys Jean; brothers- and sister-in-law, Floyd Hopkins, Lee “Bud” Dawson, and Thelma and Bob DeWitt; and his daughters, Jacqueline Stallman, Susan Stallman and Cindy Carlson.
Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, with burial in Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Visitation will be for an hour before services Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
