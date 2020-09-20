× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1938—2020)

Marvin R. “Marv” Mattfeld, 81, of Cedar Falls died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Western Home Deery Suites, of natural causes.

He was born December 9, 1938 in Lake City, Iowa, son of Carl H. and Marie R. (Lottman) Mattfeld. He married Coreen M. (Dotson) Montz on August 13, 1977 in Humboldt, Iowa. She preceded him in death on May 22, 2014.

Marv grew up in the Lutheran Home in Fort Dodge. He graduated from Fort Dodge High School in 1956 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1959. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1965 and was a teacher with AEA 7 for thirty-four years, retiring at the end of the 1999 school year. In retirement, he was active in the Guy W. Iversen AMVETS Post 49, coordinating military honors for veteran’s funerals, as well as coordinating blood drives for the American Red Cross. He was a volunteer at the University of Northern Iowa, Sartori Hospital, and the Iowa Radio Reading Service for the Blind and the Print Handicapped.

Survived by: his son, Alex Montz and two grandchildren, Caroline and Henry, all of Waukee. Preceded in death by: a brother, Dale; his wife; and his parents.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, memorial services with military honors will be planned for Spring of 2021. Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Family Services or the Marvin Mattfeld Endowed Scholarship in Education at the University of Northern Iowa. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.