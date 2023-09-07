Marvin Lee Davis

KANAB, UT - Marvin Lee Davis, age 87, died on August 24, 2023 at his home in Kanab, Utah. Born March 11, 1936 in Waterloo, Iowa to Edna Bysong and Donald Davis. He married his high school sweet heart Nancy Stackhouse on July 31, 1954 in "The Little Brown Church in the Vale" in Nashua, Iowa. They went back often to the church to renew their vows. Marvin and Nancy had 69 years of adventures together with Nancy passing away on August 23, 2021 at her home with Marvin by her side.

Marvin and Nancy were employed at the John Deere Waterloo Works for many years. They were top employees with Marvin being a respected and loved supervisor. Marvin accepted a job managing a storage facility in Boulder City, Nevada. They moved out west to bask in the sun and dry air. Marvin would take Nancy in the convertible for rides around Lake Mead. They moved to Kanab, Utah and Marv worked hard to make their home a piece of heaven for Nancy.

Marvin is survived by his daughters; Lori (Doug) Otto, Barbara Tucker, granddaughters; Kasondra Davis, Lorinda Davis-Beyer & RJ Beyer, and TaShanna Tucker, Great-Grandsons; Shelby Davis-Ledbetter, Shelton Davis and Devin Davis-Beyer, and a Great Great-Granddaughter Destiny. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Nancy, and son-in-law Jerry Tucker.