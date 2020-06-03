Marvin L. Brewster

(1929-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Marvin Lee Brewster, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, June 2, at Western Home Communities-Martin Suites.
He was born June 22, 1929, in Cedar Rapids, son of William J. Oeschger-Brewster and Louise Zuber Brewster. He married Flora Marie Erickson on Oct. 23, 1960, at College Hill Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Marvin graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1947. He served in the State Guard of Iowa from 1946-1948 and the Iowa Army National Guard as a Master Sergeant until 1958, during the Korean Conflict. He attended the Honor Flight on May 5, 2015.
He was a certified welder with Iowa Public Service Co. for 35 years, retiring in 1990. He was a member of College Hill Lutheran Church and involved with Boy Scouts of America for more than 40 years, serving as Den Leader and Assistant Scout Master.
Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Cindy (Scott) Loder of Cedar Falls; a son, Rodney Brewster of Ames; two granddaughters, Ashley (Phil) Tieu of West Des Moines, and Kayla (Aaron) Moore of Waverly; four great-grandchildren, Luna Tieu, Jaxon, Jaycee, and Jager Moore; a half-sister, Kathy Nickel of Nampa, Idaho; and a half-brother, William N. Brewster of Cedar Rapids.
Preceded in death by: a half-sister, Eva Jean Anderson; and brother, Harold Brewster.
Services: Private graveside services will be held in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Military Honors will be conducted by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 Honor Guard and the Iowa Army National Guard. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: to College Hill Lutheran Church, or to the family to be used for memorials and veterans issues at the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.