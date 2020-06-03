Marvin L. Brewster

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1929-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Marvin Lee Brewster, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, June 2, at Western Home Communities-Martin Suites.

He was born June 22, 1929, in Cedar Rapids, son of William J. Oeschger-Brewster and Louise Zuber Brewster. He married Flora Marie Erickson on Oct. 23, 1960, at College Hill Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Marvin graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1947. He served in the State Guard of Iowa from 1946-1948 and the Iowa Army National Guard as a Master Sergeant until 1958, during the Korean Conflict. He attended the Honor Flight on May 5, 2015.

He was a certified welder with Iowa Public Service Co. for 35 years, retiring in 1990. He was a member of College Hill Lutheran Church and involved with Boy Scouts of America for more than 40 years, serving as Den Leader and Assistant Scout Master.

Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Cindy (Scott) Loder of Cedar Falls; a son, Rodney Brewster of Ames; two granddaughters, Ashley (Phil) Tieu of West Des Moines, and Kayla (Aaron) Moore of Waverly; four great-grandchildren, Luna Tieu, Jaxon, Jaycee, and Jager Moore; a half-sister, Kathy Nickel of Nampa, Idaho; and a half-brother, William N. Brewster of Cedar Rapids.