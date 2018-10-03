APLINGTON — Marvin Luverne Boelman, 74, of Aplington, died Monday, Oct. 1, at the Maple Manor Village in Aplington of natural causes.
He was born Nov. 22, 1943, in Aplington to George and Johanna (Kampman) Boelman. He married Patricia Kock in Lennox, S.D., in the summer of 1975.
He graduated from Aplington Community Schools in 1961. Marvin graduated from Northwestern College, Orange City, in 1965 with a major in humanities. Marvin accepted a sixth-grade teaching position at the Grundy Center Community Schools. During this time, Marvin earned his master’s degree in elementary administration from Northeast Missouri State University. He then taught elementary school in Ames, before accepting an elementary principalship at the Adair-Casey Community Schools. Later he served as elementary principal at the Union-Whitten Community Schools and the Brandon Valley Community Schools in South Dakota. He then taught in the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Community Schools for many years until his retirement. Throughout the years, Marvin played for more than 100 weddings and many funerals. He also played the organ for church services at Hilltop Methodist Church in Sioux Falls, Pleasant Valley Reformed Church in Holland and later in the United Methodist Churches in Iowa Falls and Alden.
Survived by: a brother, David Boelman of Belmond; a sister, Sharon (Walt) Staude of Canton, S.D.; his former wife, Patricia of Sioux Falls; two nephews, Brandon (Valerie) Boelman and sons Broderick and Kellen of West Des Moines, and Jesse Kock of Sioux Falls; two nieces, Erin (Mark) Szobo and daughter Eliana of Avon, Minn., and Danielle (Sean) Erkonen of Sioux Falls; and a brother-in-law, Dan Kock of Sioux Falls.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters-in-law, Julie Boelman and Jean Kock; and father and mother-in-law, Fred and Dorthea Kock.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at the Parkersburg United Methodist Church in Parkersburg, with burial at a later time in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Aplington. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 3, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.