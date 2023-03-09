October 20, 1948-March 7, 2023

LA PORTE CITY-Marvin K. Farr, 74, of La Porte City, formerly of Waverly, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home of cancer. He was born October 20, 1948, in Murdo, South Dakota, the son of Kenneth and Shirley Ross Farr. He graduated from South Dakota State and Iowa State University, receiving a master’s degree in physics.

He married Patricia Eason on December 20, 1984, in Horn Lake, MS.

Marvin worked at John Deere for 35 years as an Engineering Manager for the Focus Group for many of those years, retiring in 2014.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.

He was a College Hill Lutheran Church member in Cedar Falls, where he sang in the choir and was on various committees. He enjoyed woodworking, singing, steamboat trips on the Mississippi to historical places, eagle watching, and his dog, Sophie.

Left to cherish his memories include his wife, Patricia Farr of La Porte City; five daughters, Camille (Jeff) Earles of Lakeville, MN, Alison Farr of Rochester, MN. Laurie (Jim) Ward of Fort Worth, TX, Amy (Eric) Lyon of Martinsville, IN, Jill (Ryan) King of La Porte City; 10 grandchildren, Nicholas (Samantha Beegle), Jordan, Benjamin, and Jack Ward, Sydney, Carter and Morgan Lyon, Christopher (Grace) and Benjamin Earles, and Raven Dreier-Farr; two great-granddaughters, Allison and Charlotte Ward; five sisters, Mariam (Vern) Neuharth of Springfield, IL, Carol (Dale) Barstow of TN, Gladys (Ed) Coyles of CO, Winifred Rumney of NY, Gwen (Rod) Krause of ND; and three brothers, Stephen (Joan) Farr of Sioux City, Frank (Jean) Farr of KY and Jerry Farr of NC.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Services: will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2023, at College Hill Lutheran Church, 2322 Olive St., Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613, with burial in the Hudson Cemetery. Graveside Military Rites will be conducted by Hudson Amvets Post #82, Reinbeck American Legion Post #242, and the Iowa National Guard Funeral Honors Detail. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701, and also an hour before the service at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.st.jude.org or College Hill Lutheran Church.

Locke at Tower Park is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.