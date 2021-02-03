August 29, 1928-February 1, 2021
Marvin Joseph Simon, 92, of Waterloo, died Monday, February 1, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.
He was born August 29, 1928, in Stacyville, the son of Joseph and Christine Halfman Simon. He married Mildred Schneider on August 5, 1961, in Johnsburg, MN. and she preceded him in death on December 3, 2005.
Marvin served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was employed at John Deere for over 40 years, retiring in 1987.
Survivors include: his sons, Perry (Laura) Simon of Waterloo, Gale (Koya) Simon of Palo, and Corey (Amy) Simon of Waterloo; his grandchildren, Tyler Simon and Zachary (Gracie Roquet) Simon; his sisters, Helen Church of Stacyville, Arlene Hartnell of Austin, MN, and Jean Blake of Austin, MN.; his sisters-in-law, Darlene Simon of Waterloo, Charlotte Simon of St. Ansgar, and Luanne Simon of St. Ansgar.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his brothers, LaVern Simon, Wilbur Simon, and Kenny Simon; his sisters, Katherine Simon and Marian (Stan) Leonaitis; his brothers-in-law, Charles Church, Bob Hartnell, and Adrian Blake.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Elmwood Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 138, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Friday, February 5, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation also one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Request anyone attending the visitation or mass to wear a face covering and social distance. A Celebration of Life will take place following the burial at Majestic Moon in Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
