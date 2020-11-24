Marvin J. Pippert

Marvin John Pippert 73, of Dysart died on November 21, 2020 at his home after a short illness surrounded by his family. He was born in Dysart on February 1, 1947, the son of Walter and Cindy Pippert. He graduated from Dysart High School in 1965. On July 25, 1970, Marvin married Sharon Kay Miller in Cedar Rapids. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. After getting out of the Army, he worked for UPS for 3 years before becoming a self-employed farmer for 47 years. He also drove a semi for local farmer’s hauling their grain, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Marvin’s interests included; collecting and driving his antiques cars and tractors, and family vacations on the Lake of the Ozarks.