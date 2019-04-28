Marvin J. Ott

(1939-2019)
WAVERLY —- Marvin James Ott, 79, of Waverly, died Thursday, April 25, at home.
He was born Oct. 13, 1939, in Westgate, son of Fred and Marie (Scheckel) Ott. He graduated from Arlington High School in 1957 and then attended Wartburg College, Waverly, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1961; a master’s of education in 196, from Northeastern State College, Talequah, Okla.; and doctorate in research and statistical methodology from University of Colorado, Greeley, Colo.
On June 9, 1963, Marvin married Janice Wegenast at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Denver, Colo. He started his teaching career at Grundy Center High School (1961 to 1967) as a math teacher and coach; professor of mathematics and assistant football coach at Wartburg (1967 to 1974); research assistant at the Bureau of Research Services at University of Northern Colorado (1974 to 1976); and then returned to Wartburg College in 1976. Over the years, he was director of administrative computing, registrar, and director of computing services and institutional research, retiring in 2000.
He was a member at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Schools in Waverly, where he served at various leadership roles and on the Church Council acting as treasurer; and on the Waverly Planning and Zoning Commission (1979 to 1990).
Survivors: his wife; two sons, Bradley (Christiana) Ott of Fort Collins, Colo., and Andrew (Erika) Ott of Waverly; six grandchildren, Madison, AJ, Siriana, Simon, Addie, and Anaka; a brother, Eldon (Janice) Ott of Marshalltown; and two sisters-in-law, Rosemary Ott of Arizona and Susan (Lynn) Schlessman of Avon, Ohio.
Preceded in death by: his parents;a sister, Janice Ott; three brothers, Bob, Dale, and Howard Ott; two sisters-in-law, Carol and Jo Ott; and a brother-in-law, David Wegenast.
Celebration of Life Services: 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Schools in Waverly. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, and for an hour prior to services at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Schools in Waverly. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements, 352-1187.
Memorials: to Wartburg College, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, or UnityPoint Hospice.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
He had a passion for sports, making four hole in ones in his lifetime. He coached little league baseball and Waverly-Shell Rock High School golf team after retirement. Marv enjoyed fishing and hunting. He will always be remembered for his story telling, impact, undivided attention he gave each grandchild.
