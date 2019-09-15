Marvin J. Leverington

(1928-2019)
OELWEIN — Marvin James Leverington, 91, of Oelwein, died Thursday, Sept. 12, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette.
He was born Jan. 1, 1928, in Oelwein, son of Will and Carrie Emma (Meska) Leverington Sr. On Aug. 22, 1948, he married Martha Elaine Leaton at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein.
He graduated from Oelwein High School in 1947. Marvin served in the U.S. Marines Corps during the Korean Conflict. Over the years, Marvin was employed as a carpenter for John G. Miller Construction and Jens Oleson Construction. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and the Ross Reid American Legion Post 9 of Oelwein. Marvin was very involved in the Veteran’s Memorial Park. He designed the new addition and worked many hours until completed.
Survived by: his wife of Oelwein; three children, James (Pam) Leverington of Fayette, Lynn (Randy) Niehaus of Clarksville and Steven Leverington of Independence; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Wilma Walters of Chandler, Ariz.; a brother, Will Leverington Jr. of Fayetteville, Ark.; a sister-in-law, Janet Leverington of Independence; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; three brothers, Kenneth Leverington, Delbert Leverington and Lavern Leverington.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Zion Lutheran Church, Oelwein, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein, with military honors by the Ross Reid American Legion Post 9 Honor Guard of Oelwein. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, and for one hour before services Tuesday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed in his name to the Zion Lutheran Church Parking Lot Fund or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be left at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Marvin enjoyed construction work, farming, fishing and time spent with family.
