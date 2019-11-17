(1941-2019)
WATERLOO — Marvin J. Hansen, 78, of Waterloo, died Friday, Nov. 15, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born Jan. 9, 1941, in Waterloo, son of Lafayette and Blanche (Lewis) Hansen. He graduated from West High School in Waterloo. Marvin married Jane Stocks on Dec. 2, 1961, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
He worked as a truck driver for United Concrete for 23 years.
Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Christine Schneck of Waterloo; a son, James Hansen of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Trent, Trisha, Kayla, and Shawn; three great-grandchildren, Brennan, Brandi, and Brailyn; and a sister, Carol Brown of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Memorials: to the family or Cedar Valley Hospice
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Marvin liked to snowmobile and work on cars. He was also a fan of stock car racing.
