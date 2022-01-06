July 28, 1936-January 3, 2022

WAVERLY-Marvin J. Fangman, 85, of Waverly, formerly of Waterloo and Denver, died Monday, January 3rd, at Unity Point Health Allen Hospital.

He was born July 28, 1936, Dyersville, son of Joseph and Agnes Friedman Fangman. He married Carol Rogers on March 2, 1957 in St. John’s Catholic Church, Waterloo.

Marvin graduated from St. Mary’s in Waterloo and was employed as an electrician with Paulsen Electric and Hub Electric, retiring as an electrical supervisor from John Deere in 1981. He then owned and operated Electrical Controls and Instrumentation in Waterloo.

Marvin was a kind, gentle and caring man. There was none better. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband and father.

Survivors include: his wife, Carol of Waverly; his children, Roxanne (Robert) Crawford of Reinbeck, Cheryl (Charles) Sheridan of Aurora, Ill., Kevin (Phyllis) Fangman of Lake In The Hills, Ill., and Darrin Fangman of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Lou (Jim) Shonka of Independence, Iowa.

Preceded in death by: his son, Randy Fangman; three brothers, Roy, Joseph and Robert Fangman; and two sisters, Katy Fangman and Lois Baldwin.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial: 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with inurnment at a later date in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour before services on Saturday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of the service.

The mass will be live streamed. Livestream Links Website: https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live

Memorials: may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

