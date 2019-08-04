{{featured_button_text}}
Marvin Henning

Marvin Henning

(1936-2019)

FREDERICKSBURG — Marvin Henning, 83, of rural Fredericksburg, died Thursday, Aug. 1, at Linn Haven Rehab & Healthcare in New Hampton.

He was born Feb. 8, 1936, in Bremer County, son of Irvin and Mabel (Huebner) Henning.

He graduated from Tripoli High School in 1954. He was a lifetime member of Grace Lutheran Church. Marvin farmed in the rural Fredericksburg area his entire working life until recently when his health no longer permitted.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Survived by: many cousins.

Preceded in death by: his parents; three brothers, one in infancy, Robert and Duane; and a sister, Marlys, who died in infancy.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Grace Lutheran Church, Tripoli, with burial in Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli. Visitation will precede the funeral on Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting the family.

Condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

His hobby was his profession, he thoroughly enjoyed everything that came with being a farmer.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Marvin Henning
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments