(1946-2019)
WATERLOO — Marvin F. Fecht, 72, of Waterloo, died Jan. 26 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born May 21, 1946, in Waterloo, son of Dave and Tena Hinders Fecht. He married Victoria K. Meisgeier on Nov. 6, 1965, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein.
Marvin was a U.S. Army Veteran; after his service, he returned to John Deere for 23 years, until his retirement in October of 1990.
Survivors include: his wife; three sons, Mark (Sherry) Fecht and Brian Fecht, both of Waterloo, and Bruce Fecht of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren, Braden, Katherine, Charles, Zoe, Cora, Kelsey, Skylar and Claire; a great-grandson, Caden; four brothers; two sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother; a sister; and a daughter-in-law.
Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, Waterloo. Full military rites will be conducted by the Waterloo and Evansdale AMVETS and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and will continue for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
