Marvin E. Turner

INDEPENDENCE — Marvin Earl Turner, 75, of Independence, died at home Monday, Oct. 14, after a short illness.
He was born Oct. 25, 1943, in Independence, son of Lloyd Cecil Turner and Pearl Iona (Holman) Turner. On June 26, 1965, he married Nila Ann Burger at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Masonville.
He attended Independence High School and then joined the Army, serving during the Vietnam War. After the war ended, Marv joined Nila back in Iowa, where they made their home in Independence. Marvin worked at Wilson’s/Farmstead Foods in Cedar Rapids for 23 years until the plant’s closing. He attended truck driving classes at Kirkwood Community College and drove for Schneider National for 19 years, and was most currently employed as a driver by Prinsco Inc. of Jesup. He was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and Bechter-Boies VFW Post 2440 of Independence.
Survived by: his wife; three sons, Rick (Kris) Turner of Asbury, Rob (Jan) Turner of Independence and Randy Turner of Manchester; five grandchildren, Adam Turner, Ryan Turner, Janson Turner, Cole Turner and Taylor Turner; two great-grandchildren, Graeme Turner and Grant Turner; a brother, Robert (Marilyn) Turner of Casa Grande, Ariz.; and a sister, Patricia Cornwell of Tomah, Wis.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter in infancy, Theresa Ann Turner; and a sister, Marilyn Bower.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Winthrop, with burial in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Independence, with military rites. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at White Funeral Home, Independence. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Friday at the church.
Memorials: will be directed to the church and to the Cedar Valley Honor Flight.
Condolences may be left at www.White-Mthope.com.
Marv liked to hunt, fish, work in the yard, and do woodworking projects in his shop.
