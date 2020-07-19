Marvin D. Eilderts
(1937-2020)
Marvin “Marv” D. Eilderts, age 83, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the son of Dick and Jennie Pauline (Johnson) Eilderts on June 8, 1937, in rural Aplington, Iowa. Marv attended country school in Butler County.
On October 18, 1955, Marv was united in marriage with Mildred “Millie” Henrietta Ridder at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. After their marriage, the couple lived in Aplington for two years. During this time, Marv drove truck for Klinkenborg Feed and Produce where he delivered eggs and feed. In 1958, Marv and Millie moved to their current home south of Parkersburg, where they farmed and raised livestock.
Marv was a member of First Reformed Church in Aplington, where he served as a deacon and elder. Marv was also a member of the Parkersburg Lion's Club. He collected antique tractors and attended antique tractor shows. Marv enjoyed driving his tractor in the local parades and participating in tractor drives. Marv and Millie loved camping in the parks across Iowa, and spending their winters in Texas and Arizona. Marv's greatest joy was attending his grandchildren's activities and family gatherings.
Marv passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Grand JiVanté in Ackley, Iowa, of natural causes. Marv is preceded in death by two sons, Brian and Allan Eilderts and an infant son, Rodney; an infant great-granddaughter, Alyia; and his parents, Dick and Jennie Eilderts.
Marv is survived by his wife of 64 years, Millie; three children, Gaylen (Judy) Eilderts of Aplington, Randy (Deb) Eilderts of Ackley and Julie (Prentice) Karsjens of Parkersburg; two daughters-in-law, Janette Eilderts of Dike, Iowa, and Cathie Eilderts of Alton, Iowa; eleven grandchildren, Ashley (Steven) Fitch, Dustin (Emileigh) Eilderts, Kelly Eilderts, Tiffany (Andy) Saunders, Karl (Beth) Eilderts, Olivia Eilderts, Alexis Karsjens, Noah Karsjens, Annie (Shay) Babcock, Lindsey Sellers and Daniel Eilderts; 15 great grandchildren; three sisters, Delores Jungling of Aplington, Viola Lanam of Scottsdale, Arizona and Beverly (Wendell) Busch of Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington with burial in the Oak Hill in Parkersburg.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 on Wednesday at First Reformed Church, and one hour before services at the church.
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
