Marvin D. Eilderts

(1937-2020)

Marvin “Marv” D. Eilderts, age 83, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the son of Dick and Jennie Pauline (Johnson) Eilderts on June 8, 1937, in rural Aplington, Iowa. Marv attended country school in Butler County.

On October 18, 1955, Marv was united in marriage with Mildred “Millie” Henrietta Ridder at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. After their marriage, the couple lived in Aplington for two years. During this time, Marv drove truck for Klinkenborg Feed and Produce where he delivered eggs and feed. In 1958, Marv and Millie moved to their current home south of Parkersburg, where they farmed and raised livestock.

Marv was a member of First Reformed Church in Aplington, where he served as a deacon and elder. Marv was also a member of the Parkersburg Lion's Club. He collected antique tractors and attended antique tractor shows. Marv enjoyed driving his tractor in the local parades and participating in tractor drives. Marv and Millie loved camping in the parks across Iowa, and spending their winters in Texas and Arizona. Marv's greatest joy was attending his grandchildren's activities and family gatherings.