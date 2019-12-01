(1950-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Marvin Dale Berends, 69, died Friday, Nov. 29, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics following a brief illness.
He was born March 30, 1950, in Aplington, son of Peter and Grace (Eckhoff) Berends. Marvin graduated from the Northern University High School in 1968. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and following an honorable discharge returned to the Cedar Falls area.
Marvin worked as a welder, then went to work for Assink Construction and, later, became a driver for PCI.
Survivors: his mother of Cedar Falls; a brother, Jerald Berends of Hudson; a niece, Kim Mays of Carol Stream, Ill.; and a great-nephew, Lance of Carol Stream, Ill.
Preceded in death by: his father; and a sister, Mavis.
Services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cedar Heights Presbyterian Church of Cedar Falls with visitation the evening before at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial with military rites by the Hudson AMVETS Post 82 will be at Fairview Cemetery of Cedar Falls.
Memorials: to the family for future designation.
Marvin was a quiet man, yet, had strong opinions and convictions. He was a former member of the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and belonged to Antique Acres of Cedar Falls. Marvin enjoyed antique tractors and cars and was a collector of coins and model trains.
