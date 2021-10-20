January 18, 1933-October 9, 2021

GILBERTVILLE-Marvin A. Meinert, 88, of Gilbertville, died Saturday, Oct. 9 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital.

He was born January 18, 1933 in Gilbertville, the son of Edward and Bertha (Reuter) Meinert. On October 14, 1957, he married the love of his life, Marjorie A. Fischels at Immaculate Conception Church, Gilbertville.

Marv graduated in 1950 from Immaculate Conception High School in Gilbertville and the US Navy Hospital Corps School in Great Lakes, Il. He served as a Hospital Corpsman in 1953 & 1954 during the Korean War at hospitals in Bremerton, Washington and Tongue Point, Oregon. Marv also graduated from Minnesota School of Business as a Court Reporter and then attended Kansas City Missouri Junior College.

Marv was a Free Lance Court Reporter with Howard Rittmaster & Association in Kansas City. He was then a District Court Reporter in Moberly, Mo., and Grundy Center, and First Judicial District in Waterloo. He retired from the University of Northern Iowa in 1995.

Marvin was Past Vice Commander and Adjutant for the American Legion’s 3rd District of Iowa, and Past Commander and Adjutant with the American Legion in Gilbertville. He was past Chief de Gare of Black Hawk County’s 40 & 8 Veterans Association. He formally served on Gilbertville’s City Council and was a member of the Gilbertville Fire Department.

Marv is survived by his beautiful bride Marj; a son, Steve (Jan) Meinert; and daughter, Pam (Donn Lindsey) Meinert; five grandchildren, Mandy, Josh, Ariel, Anthony and Alec; eight step-grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and 14 step-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 Friday, October 22, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Full Military Rites will be conducted by the Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post 714 and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Public visitation will be Thursday October 21 from 4-7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4:00 pm rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, American Legion Post 714 or Gilbertville Fire Association.

