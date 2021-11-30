September 26, 1926-November 28, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Marvel Jean Hansen, age 95, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.

She was born September 26, 1926, the daughter of Alvin and Katie (Stubbe) Toombs in Aredale, Iowa. Marvel graduated from Dike High School in the class of 1943. On February 11, 1944, she was united in marriage to George Hansen in Dike, Iowa. Marvel worked as a bookkeeper at Morrison Reinbeck Elevator in the 1960’s and in the 1970’s for Iowa Savings Bank of Dike.

She is survived by: her daughter, Brenda (John Perry) of Dike; two sons, Jon Hansen of Cedar Falls, Jim (Coni) Hansen of Waterloo; eleven grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by: her husband George; two sons, Bob and Phil; a daughter, Sara, and a granddaughter, Amanda.

A gathering of friends and family will be from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family to be forwarded to the PKD Foundation. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Marvel always enjoyed crocheting and knitting but her biggest enjoyment was cooking and baking for her large family and entertaining at the holidays and family gatherings. She baked and cooked right up to the time that she became ill. She and George moved from Dike to Northern Minnesota after retiring. They spent many years enjoying fishing and wildlife at their lake home which they always referred to as “Home”. She will be missed by all.