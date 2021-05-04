Marvel Jane Landers

May 1, 2021

GREENE-Funeral services for Marvel Landers, 95, of Greene, will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene with Pastor Daniel Flucke officiating. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, May 4th at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Marvel passed away on May 1, 2021 in Dumont Iowa.

Living family members include her children: Brenda Rickart, Charles City; Keith Landers, Bristow; Corky (Kurt) Wolf, Dumont; Denise (Stan) Pecha, Dumont; 14 grandchildren,25 great grandchildren,one sister-in-law Dorothy Brocka.

Memorials may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 123, Dumont, Iowa 50625.

Services have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene, Iowa. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com