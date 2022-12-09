 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marty Alan Crow

When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure. A Celebration of Life honoring Marty will be held at Fox Ridge Golf Club, 355 Country Club Lane, Dike IA 50624 on Saturday January 7th, 2023 from 12pm-4pm. We will gather to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry, and remember a person who is greatly missed.

Memorials can be sent to Fox Ridge Golf Club Friday January 6th. Cards may be sent to The Crow Family, PO Box 313, New Hartford IA 50660.

