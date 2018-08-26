WATERLOO -- Martin “Jr.” W. Odneal, 88, of Gilbertville, died Friday, Aug. 24, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born Aug. 29, 1929, in Prairie Home, Mo., son of Martin W. Sr. and Robna Byler Odneal. He married Joanne Sondag on May 26, 1953, in Gilbertville.
Martin was employed with John Deere for 25 years, retiring in 1984 as a supervisor. He owned and operated the Standard Service station in Gilbertville for 12 years. He served in the U.S. Army as a staff sergeant during the Korean War, was a former mayor of Gilbertville and school board president of Don Bosco. He was a member of the American Legion and Catholic Order of Foresters.
Survived by: his wife; three sons, Bruce (Kay) Odneal of Readlyn, Larry Odneal of Parker, Colo., and Jim “Louie” (Helen) Odneal of Waterloo; two daughters, Sharon Madsen (Bart Caley) of Cedar Falls, and Barbara (Kevin) Curran of Westminster, Colo.; 12 grandchildren, Ryan, Justin and Jordan Odneal, Brian and David Madsen, Hunter, Quinn and Jarrett Curran, Cole, Kyle, and Tyler Odneal and Tracy Rich; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Sam and Marvin Odneal; and a sister, Clara Zey.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville, with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Military honors of presentation of the flag will be performed by the American Legion Nugent Demuth Post 714 at the church. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. today, Aug. 26, with a 2 p.m. rosary at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, and for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Immaculate Conception Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Jr. enjoyed flying planes, fishing, 35 years on his house boat and 23 winters in Texas.
