Martin N. Johnson Jr.

Martin Johnson Jr.

(1950-2019)

WATERLOO – Martin N. Johnson Jr., 69, of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, Oct. 15.

He was born May 26, 1950, in Chicago, son of Martin and Ethel Westendorf Johnson Sr. He married Elaine Pillard on April 1, 1977, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Martin graduated from Jesup High School in 1968 and was then employed with John Deere as a mechanic for many years before retiring in 1999. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and Heartland Vineyard Church and was an active member in the UAW Veterans Committee. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam Conflict.

Survived by: his wife; two sons, Josh (Kelly) Johnson of Waterloo and Zac (Ronda) Johnson of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Prudence (Richard) Miller of Tucson, Ariz., and Doretta (Aaron) Koldenhoven of Cedar Falls; 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with one on the way; a brother, Richard (Carol) Johnson of Melvin; and a sister, Nancy Bly of Jesup.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Justin Johnson; and great-grandson Grayson.

Services: To honor Martin’s wishes, no services will be conducted. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

