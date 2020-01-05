Martin ‘Marty’ F. Stallman

(1932-2019)
WATERLOO —- Martin Frank Stallman Jr. 87, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village from complications of dementia.
He was born July 18, 1932, in Waterloo, son of Martha (Schwanke) and Martin Frank Stallman Sr.
He graduated from East High School in 1950 and went to work for WCF&N Railroad. In 1952 he began working for Rath Packing Co., before enlisting in the Army in 1953. He served with the Army Medical Services during the Korean War, stationed in Darmstadt, Germany, as a medic. Upon his return to Waterloo in 1955, he was again employed by Rath Packing Co. In 1962, he began a 22-year career with the Waterloo Police Department, while also working as a security officer at the Waterloo Airport. He retired in 1987.
He married Evalyn Anna Huck of rural La Porte City, on June 21, 1964, at Zion Lutheran Church. She died Sept. 22, 1988.
Martin had been a member of American Lutheran Church in La Porte City, Waterloo Police Protective Association, Iowa State Police Assoc., Iowa Assoc. of Chief of Police & Officers. He was a lifetime member of the NRA, the Harley Owners Group (HOG), the American Motorcycle Association, the Forty and Eight Fraternal and Charitable Honor Society of American Veterans, the VFW, and the American Legion Becker Chapman Post 138 in Waterloo
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors: a sister-in-law, Wilma Stallman of Denver; a nephew, Jeff (Andrea) Stallman of Cedar Falls; a nephew-in-law, David Carlson of Waverly; great nieces, Tara (Brent) Young of Dallas, Wis., Kaitlyn (Anthony Heibult) Carlson of Ankeny, and Aubrey (Alex) Streicher of Des Moines; a great-nephew, Andrew (Andrea) Stallman of Cedar Falls; a great-great niece, Zanna Young; a great-great nephew, Stellan Young; and a companion, Elaine Bruns of Waterloo and children, Doug and Jenn (Brian Knox) Bruns.
Preceded in death by: his wife, Evalyn Huck; a sister, Marlys Jean Stallman; a brother, Marvin Stallman; and three nieces, Jacqueline and Susan Stallman and Cindy Carlson.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Locke Funeral Home with burial at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Cemetery (Jubilee Cemetery), La Porte City, with military rites by the Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 138, and VFW 1638. Visitation is for an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Friendship Village Auxiliary, Waterloo Police Foundation 1715 Mulberry St., Waterloo, IA 50703, or the Forty and Eight.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com
He was a supporter of Antique Acres in rural Cedar Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.