Martin J. Scharfenberg

(1951-2020)

WATERLOO—Martin J. “Marty” Scharfenberg, 68, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 27.

He was born Nov. 19, 1951, in Waterloo, son of John and Maxine Redecker Scharfenberg. Marty graduated from Columbus High School in 1970. He married Joanne L. Ceglar on June 14, 1975. They later divorced.

Marty worked for Coca-Cola Distributing for more than 20 years. Later, he worked for Plumbers and Pipefitters UA Local Union 125 in Cedar Rapids, retiring in 2013.

Survivors: his children Theresa Wright, Tammy Scharfenberg, and Steven Scharfenberg, all of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Kirsten (Todd) Leuch, Ashley Schneider, Kayla Jones, and Jason Wright; seven great-grandchildren: Donyay, Dakari, and Deiriyana Edwards, Zander, Orion, Raiden, and Aurora Leuch; best friend, Rhonda Weber of Waterloo; a brother, Steve (Mary) Scharfenberg of Cedar Falls; and a sister, Christy Vrba of Robins.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother-in-law, Michael Vrba; and nephew, John Vrba.

Graveside services and inurnment: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Calvary Cemetery in Waterloo.