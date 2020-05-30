Martin J. Scharfenberg
(1951-2020)

WATERLOO—Martin J. “Marty” Scharfenberg, 68, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 27.

He was born Nov. 19, 1951, in Waterloo, son of John and Maxine Redecker Scharfenberg. Marty graduated from Columbus High School in 1970. He married Joanne L. Ceglar on June 14, 1975. They later divorced.

Marty worked for Coca-Cola Distributing for more than 20 years. Later, he worked for Plumbers and Pipefitters UA Local Union 125 in Cedar Rapids, retiring in 2013.

Survivors: his children Theresa Wright, Tammy Scharfenberg, and Steven Scharfenberg, all of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Kirsten (Todd) Leuch, Ashley Schneider, Kayla Jones, and Jason Wright; seven great-grandchildren: Donyay, Dakari, and Deiriyana Edwards, Zander, Orion, Raiden, and Aurora Leuch; best friend, Rhonda Weber of Waterloo; a brother, Steve (Mary) Scharfenberg of Cedar Falls; and a sister, Christy Vrba of Robins.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother-in-law, Michael Vrba; and nephew, John Vrba.

Graveside services and inurnment: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Calvary Cemetery in Waterloo.

Memorials: to the family. Cards sent to Locke Funeral Homme will be forwarded to the family.

Online condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

Marty always enjoyed boating and his time up at his condo in Clear Lake and was active on the Condo Association Board. He was a huge supporter of the Willow Run Country Club in Denver, Iowa, where he loved to play golf, and loved the Green Bay Packers.

