WATERLOO — Martin J. “Marty” Jarchow, 83, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 18, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born Feb. 4, 1935, in Hawkeye, son of Raymond and Nellie Nixon Jarchow. He graduated from Fayette High School in 1953. He married Sally Ann Gash Hammel on April 24, 1971, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Marty was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Waterloo for 32 years, retiring in 1990. He also worked at the Grout Museum for several years as head of maintenance and a groundskeeper. Marty served in the U.S. Army and the Iowa Army National Guard.
He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo, the local and state letter carriers’ unions and the Association of Letter Carriers. He served as a treasurer for many years in the local union and was an educational trainer for the state union. He also was a member of Waterloo AMVETS Post 19.
Survived by: his wife; eight children, Perry (Chris) Jarchow of Ocala, Fla., Laurie Berjke of Marshalltown, Brenda Jarchow of Naples, Fla., Melody Jarchow of Alamo, Texas, Charles Jarchow of Waterloo, Russell (Tanatip) Jarchow of Naples, Jorje (Brenda) Jarchow of Waterloo and Faith (Doug) Steere of Stout; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley (Don) Weyant of Nevada, Iowa.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and an infant grandson, Martin Jarchow.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Military honors will be conducted by Iowa Army National Guard funeral honors detail, Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and Waterloo AMVETS Post 19. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.