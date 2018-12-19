Try 1 month for 99¢
Martin J. "Marty" Jarchow

 Marty Jarchow

WATERLOO — Martin J. “Marty” Jarchow, 83, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 18, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born Feb. 4, 1935, in Hawkeye, son of Raymond and Nellie Nixon Jarchow. He graduated from Fayette High School in 1953. He married Sally Ann Gash Hammel on April 24, 1971, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Marty was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Waterloo for 32 years, retiring in 1990. He also worked at the Grout Museum for several years as head of maintenance and a groundskeeper. Marty served in the U.S. Army and the Iowa Army National Guard.

He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo, the local and state letter carriers’ unions and the Association of Letter Carriers. He served as a treasurer for many years in the local union and was an educational trainer for the state union. He also was a member of Waterloo AMVETS Post 19.

Survived by: his wife; eight children, Perry (Chris) Jarchow of Ocala, Fla., Laurie Berjke of Marshalltown, Brenda Jarchow of Naples, Fla., Melody Jarchow of Alamo, Texas, Charles Jarchow of Waterloo, Russell (Tanatip) Jarchow of Naples, Jorje (Brenda) Jarchow of Waterloo and Faith (Doug) Steere of Stout; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley (Don) Weyant of Nevada, Iowa.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and an infant grandson, Martin Jarchow.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Military honors will be conducted by Iowa Army National Guard funeral honors detail, Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and Waterloo AMVETS Post 19. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at Locke Funeral Home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

