WATERLOO — Martin Frederik Harms, 94, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Oct. 14, at the Friendship Village Lakeview Lodge in Waterloo.
He was born Nov. 13, 1923, on the family farm in Readlyn, son of Edward and Wilhelmina (Hagenow) Harms.
He graduated from Waverly High School in 1942 and served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1943 to 1946. He worked briefly at Rath Packing and then went to work for John Deere in the heating and cooling department of plant maintenance until retiring after 34 years. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Waterloo for 72 years, serving as an usher for 71 years, and then Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls following the closing of First Lutheran in 2017. He also was a member of the American Legion.
Survived by: his twin brother, Melvin Harms of Cedar Falls; 13 nieces and nephews, Richard Brase, James (Fran) Brase, Juanita (Ken) Mohlis, Cleota Luenberger, Judy (Frank) Spinler, David (Cindy) Harms, Edward (Stephanie) Harms, John (Darnel) Harms, Gary (Jo) Harms, Jean Oleson, Kathleen (Steve) Buhr, Linda (Carl) Johnson and Martin (Olga) Dewey; and many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents, three sisters, Rosina Harms, Emelda (Ray) Dewey and Pauline (Walter) Brase; two brothers, Leo Harms and Paul (Leola) Harms; and two sisters-in-law, Ethlyn Dewey Harms and Ruby Foelske Harms.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Nazareth Lutheran Church-Larsen Chapel in Cedar Falls, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo, with military rites conducted by the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and also for an hour before services Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Nazareth Visitation Ministry or Friendship Village Ministry.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
He enjoyed working in his yard and playing cards. Martin’s greatest passion was his family. He loved attending family events and helping out where needed.
