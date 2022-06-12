Martha M. Smalley

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Faith United Church of Christ Cemetery, rural Tripoli with Rev. Marilyn Sargent officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, June 15th at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli. Memorials may be made in Martha’s name to Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli or to the family for later designation. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Martha’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com .

Martha M., daughter of Harry and Bessie (Gaskill) Doeringsfield was born February 6, 1932, in Alden, Iowa. She was baptized in the Methodist Faith and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Hampton. Martha graduated from Hampton High School in 1950, and received her Teaching Certificate in 1952, from Iowa State Teachers College (now known as the University of Northern Iowa) in Cedar Falls. Martha was united in marriage with Lawrence Smalley on November 27, 1953, at the United Methodist Church in Hampton. She began her teaching career at Normal School in Cedar Falls, prior to teaching Elementary Education at Osage, and Special Education at Hampton Schools. Martha received her Bachelor’s of Science in 1973 from NE Missouri State University. She taught 2nd grade at Fredericksburg Schools from 1969 until her retirement in 1997. Martha was a long time member of Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli, where she was involved in Women’s Fellowship, the Quilting Group, and taught Sunday School and Confirmation. She was a member of the Sweet Adaline Choir and the River City Barbershop Chorus Auxiliary in Mason City. Martha enjoyed dolls, animals, and loved being around people.