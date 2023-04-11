February 23, 1947-April 7, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Martha L. Stoner, 76, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, April 7, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics following a lengthy illness.

She was born February 23, 1947, in Corpus Christi, Texas, daughter of Leon and Eva Rankin Cavin.

Martha served in the Women’s Army Corps of the United States Army (1967-1970) during the Vietnam War and honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant.

She married Richard “Dick” Stoner March 3, 1973, and just celebrated their 50-year anniversary. After retirement, they enjoyed many vacation cruises, notably to Pearl Harbor. She and Dick enjoyed fishing, league bowling, and playing dominos and cribbage.

She graduated as an LPN and worked at local nursing facilities. After her nursing career, Martha worked as a breakfast cook at Biemans Black Hawk Restaurant.

She enjoyed gardening (favorite flower was the rose), crocheting, bird watching, holiday baking (family favorites: chocolate fudge, applesauce bunt cake and chocolate chip /apple /oatmeal cookies). Martha was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Cubs. She enjoyed making bets with Dick and grandson Dan…$1 a game plus all the bantering between them.

Survivors include her husband, Dick; children: Kim Fleming, Robyn Stoner, Tina Stoner, and Tracey (Paul) Dunfee; grandchildren: Dan (Cherie) Stoner, Josh (Nicole) Miller, Shanraél (Charlie) Murphy, Addison Fleming and Kaitlyn Fleming; great grandchildren: Richard, Vanessa, Dax, Jaxson and Abigail; brother, David (Marlene) Cavin.

Preceded by her parents, Eva (Doug) Haley and Leon Cavin and sister, Virginia Dianne Haley.

Family Services will be held. Burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery with military rites by Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Visitation 5:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, April 12 at Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th St., Waterloo. Memorials to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com.