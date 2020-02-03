(1946-2020)
WATERLOO -- Martha L. “Marti” Buchanan, 73, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Feb. 1, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born in Mason City on Aug. 13, 1946, the daughter of Eileen Huff and William Johnson. She married Forrest Duckworth, and they were later divorced. She married Lloyd Buchanan on Oct. 22, 1977, in Evansdale.
Martha graduated from Mason City High School in 1964. She worked as a welder at Hinson's Manufacturing and later at Fiberdyne. She retired from the kitchen department at Logan Hy-Vee. She was very active in the UAW Local No. 838 and had served on the board at Hinson's Credit Union.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: her husband; two sisters, Cathy Branstad of Kennsett, and Amy Peterson of Humboldt; 10 children, Deana (Clint Curry) Duckworth Jolly, Sheryl (Ken Cummings) Duckworth, Tammy Buchanan and Tawnya (Lenny) Duckworth Albertson, all of Waterloo, Leann (Kurt) Buchanan Atkins of Waverly, Kevin (Tammy White) Duckworth of Waulbeek, and Lloyd Buchanan Jr. and Robert (Alisa Schantz) Buchanan, both of Waterloo, and twins Patrice (Melvin Reed) Buchanan and Patrick Buchanan, both of Waterloo; 18 grandchildren, Jason, Nathaniel, Seth, Courtney, Zach, Ashley, Aunika, Lance, Mariah, Nicole, Jacob, Cody, Samantha, Casey, Paige, Mikel, Lucas and Emily; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; six brothers-in-law; and a sister-in-law.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Kearns Funeral Service, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Feb. 4, and for an hour before services Wednesday, all at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Martha enjoyed drawing, writing, and treasured the trips to Florida she and her husband took.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.