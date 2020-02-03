(1946-2020)

WATERLOO -- Martha L. “Marti” Buchanan, 73, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Feb. 1, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born in Mason City on Aug. 13, 1946, the daughter of Eileen Huff and William Johnson. She married Forrest Duckworth, and they were later divorced. She married Lloyd Buchanan on Oct. 22, 1977, in Evansdale.

Martha graduated from Mason City High School in 1964. She worked as a welder at Hinson's Manufacturing and later at Fiberdyne. She retired from the kitchen department at Logan Hy-Vee. She was very active in the UAW Local No. 838 and had served on the board at Hinson's Credit Union.

Survived by: her husband; two sisters, Cathy Branstad of Kennsett, and Amy Peterson of Humboldt; 10 children, Deana (Clint Curry) Duckworth Jolly, Sheryl (Ken Cummings) Duckworth, Tammy Buchanan and Tawnya (Lenny) Duckworth Albertson, all of Waterloo, Leann (Kurt) Buchanan Atkins of Waverly, Kevin (Tammy White) Duckworth of Waulbeek, and Lloyd Buchanan Jr. and Robert (Alisa Schantz) Buchanan, both of Waterloo, and twins Patrice (Melvin Reed) Buchanan and Patrick Buchanan, both of Waterloo; 18 grandchildren, Jason, Nathaniel, Seth, Courtney, Zach, Ashley, Aunika, Lance, Mariah, Nicole, Jacob, Cody, Samantha, Casey, Paige, Mikel, Lucas and Emily; and 21 great-grandchildren.