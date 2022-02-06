December 13, 1934-February 2, 2022

APPLETON-Martha Kay Glessner, 87, of Appleton, Wisconsin passed away February 2, 2022 at Touchmark of West Prospect under the care of Thedacare Hospice. Kay was born December 13, 1934 in Marshalltown, Iowa, the daughter of William W. and Martha E. (Beth) Baldwin Putney. She married Roy L. Glessner August 31, 1957, in Waterloo, Iowa. He proceeded her in death in 1997.

She is survived by two daughters, Ann, Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, and Holly (Rich Kenyon), Longmont, Colorado. She is also survived by her niece, Deborah (Dr. James) Loux of Clear Lake, Iowa and their two children Sarah Loux and Megan (Jordan) Crosser, nephew Clark Albert (Tracy) Lane of Granby, Colorado and their two children, Ryan and Emma and nephew William Lane of Carroll, Iowa. Kay’s sister Shirley, preceded her in death.

Kay graduated from the University of Iowa. She lived in Cedar Falls, Iowa until 1990 when she and Roy retired to Door County, Wisconsin which they both dearly loved. She was a respected antique dealer and an active member of the Wisconsin Antique Dealers Association, serving as an officer and board member. She was a sustaining member of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Junior League and Chapter EE PEO Sisterhood.

Kay was an avid gardener and loved to do needlework and play bridge. She enjoyed international travel and had the pleasure of many memorable trips over the years including African Safari, Thailand and a hot air balloon ride in Turkey. She loved to cook and to entertain friends and was known for her annual Christmas Tea. In her later years she volunteered for Feed and Clothe My People and thoroughly enjoyed sorting through and pricing their jewelry donations – it reminded her of being in the antique business. She moved from her beautiful home in Door County to Touchmark on West Prospect in October 2018 where she enjoyed her sunny apartment and new Appleton friends.

Kay requested that no services will be held. Memorials may be sent to New Hope Village, PO Box 887 Carroll, Iowa 51401, Thedacare Family of Foundation’s Office (Hospice) 1818N. Meade St. Appleton, WI 54911 (thedacare.org) or The Door County Land Trust PO Box 65 Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 (doorcountylandtrust.org).