Martha Ellen Marrah

ELKADER — Martha Ellen (Robbins) Marrah, 67, of DeLand, Fla., formerly of Elkader, died Monday, Dec. 9, at home; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Peace United Church of Christ, Elkader, with inurnment at a later date. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and for an hour before services Saturday, all at the church; Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elkader, (563) 245-1113, is assisting the family. Online condolences left with www.graufuneralhomes.com.

