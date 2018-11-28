(1919-2018)
CEDAR FALLS — Martha C. McCrea, 99, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, Nov. 24, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
She was born Jan. 31, 1919, in Chicago, daughter of Ernest Seibert and Caroline (Hardin) Seibert. She married Edward L. Kleeman in Chicago. He died in 1961. She married the Rev. Earle D. McCrea on Jan. 10, 1970, in Cedar Falls. He died Nov. 12, 2005.
Martha was a church secretary and later a teaching assistant for the Cedar Falls Community Schools for many years, after which she retired.
Survivors include: a son, James E. Kleeman (Janice A. Aasgaard) of Cedar Rapids; her granddaughters, Cinnamon S. Kleeman (Frederic Deleglise, fiancé), Briar J. Kleeman (Joseph D. Diaz, fiancé) of Cedar Rapids and Kori W. Haverstick (Christopher P.) of Lewisville, Texas; a grandson, Ryan A. Kleeman of Oakland, Calif.; a great-granddaughter, Brooklyn M. Kleeman of Springfield, Mo.; a great-grandson, Kade W. Haase of Freeman, Mo.; a niece, Kathleen M. (Seibert) Radford of Broken Arrow, Okla.; two stepdaughters, Nancy E. (Daryl D.) Moore of Atlanta, Ga., and Lois Anne (Gary W.) Naylor of Ankeny; two stepsons, Thomas E. McCrea of Austin, Texas, and the Rev. James R. (Delight D.) McCrea of Galena, Ill.; nine stepgrandchildren; 15 stepgreat-grandchildren; and one stepgreat-great grandson.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Robert A. Kleeman; a granddaughter, Kasey Ann (Kleeman) Haase; a stepdaughter-in-law, Merri Lee McCrea (Thomas E.); and a brother, Stanley L. Seibert of Tulsa, Okla.
Private memorial celebration: will be held in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls 50613 or First Presbyterian Church in Galena, IL 61036.
Martha enjoyed her large extended blended family. She was a hands-on “Gommy,” gladly teaching any willing young ones singing, tap dancing or whatever she could. She loved music, baking and sewing. She was especially grateful for any opportunity to be of service to her Lord and Savior.
