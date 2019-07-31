{{featured_button_text}}
Martha Bishop Helm

(1924-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Martha Bishop Helm, 94, of Cedar Falls, formerly of St. Petersburg, Fla., died Tuesday, July 30, at the Western Home Communities – Deery Suites.

She was born Aug. 2, 1924, in Maryville, Mo., daughter of Emmett and Frankie (Goodsen) Bishop. She married Frederick P. “Fred” Helm on Aug. 30, 1945, in Phoenix. He preceded her in death on Aug. 2, 1995.

She was a registered nurse with Sartori Hospital, Medical Associates, and then for Visiting Nurses in Florida.

Survived by: four children, Jan (Mike) Kellner of Cedar Falls, Frederick Peter “Pete” (Kim) Helm of Marshalltown, J. Lynn Helm and William (Linda) Helm, both of St. Petersburg; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: two sisters, Elizabeth Williams and Mary Anne Rivenburg.

Memorial services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. Timothys United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, with an ice cream social to follow. Visitation will be for one hour before services at the church. Inurnment at a later date in St. Petersburg. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the Western Home Foundation or to the church.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

