Marsha Pietan Allen, age 79, passed away after a 27 year battle with breast cancer on Friday April 14, 2023, at Mayo Hospital in Rochester, MN. She was born June 21, 1943, in New Hampton to Rollo and Marie (Ronnei) Pietan. Marsha was a 1961 graduate of New Hampton High School. She worked as a computer programmer but her true dedication was to her family and her children. She loved attending sporting activities and traveling worldwide with them, ensuring she never stayed home for long. Marsha has now joined her beloved husband, George Allen, in heaven whom she had missed dearly for the past 4 years. She is survived by children Paul Allen, Marti (Dave) DeWitt, Jorji (Sean) McGrane; stepdaughter Abby Allen; grandchildren Miranda, Ryan (Tara), Dylan, Callum, Keira; great-grandchildren MaeAnna, Aria; siblings Larry (Vern) Pietan, Dale (Mary) Pietan, Bill Pietan, and Cyndi (Wayne) Cavalier. Marsha was preceded in death by her husband George; and siblings Glen, Frank, Dianne, and Danny. There will be a celebration of Marsha’s life at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Evansdale, IA, on August 12 from 10:30am to 12:30pm.