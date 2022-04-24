December 30, 1938-April 21, 2022

LA PORTE CITY-Marsha A. Barz, 83, of La Porte City, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at La Porte City Specialty Care. She was born December 30, 1938, in Faribault, MN, the daughter of Robert J. and Vera A. Nelson Wassmund. She was a 1956 graduate of Faribault High School.

She married Robert L. Barz on June 14, 1959, in Excelsior, MN; he preceded her in death on May 25, 2017.

Marsha was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and taught Confirmation for many years.

Survived by: three sons, Mark, Jim (Melanie), and Jon (Heidi) Barz, all of La Porte City; six grandchildren, Erica (Jules) Dubin-Barz of Des Moines, Bernie (Dani Meister) Barz of Evansdale, Samantha (Keynon) Phillips, Jr. of Maricopa, AZ, Lauren (Mitch) Marlatt of Ankeny, Alex (Ashlee Henderson) Barz of La Porte City, Jackie (Sully Bucheit) Barz of Minneapolis. MN; two great-grandchildren, Palmer Phillips, and Briar Barz; a brother, Keith (Linda) Wassmund of Northfield, MN; and two sisters, Donna (Jim) Rohrer of Plymouth, MN, Deb (Loren) Haake of Waconia, MN.

Preceded in death by: her parents, her husband, a daughter, Pamela Barz, in infancy; a sister, Barbara Jean Wassmund, and a brother, Gerald Wassmund.

Memorial Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo, with inurnment in the Northlawn Memory Gardens in Iowa Falls. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Locke in La Porte City, 606 E. Main St. La Porte City, Iowa 50651, and also an hour before the service at the church.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to La Porte City Specialty Care.

Locke in La Porte City is in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.