Jozefowicz, Marques Ryan, 23, loving son, brother, grandson and devoted friend, died October 14, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church to honor and celebrate his life. Marques is survived by his father, F. Michael Jozefowicz; mother, Angela Jozefowicz, both of Wichita; sister, Ashley (Clint) Schild of Derby; grandparents, Roger and Karen Winter of Waucoma, IA and Mike and Betty Jozefowicz of Dubuque, IA; uncles and aunts, Cameron and Lisa Fast of Dubuque, IA and Mark and Holly Lyford of Grain Valley, MO; and cousins, Allison Fast of Dallas, TX, Madison Fast of Dubuque, IA and Addyson, Paige and Landry Lyford of Grain Valley, MO. Many other family and friends. In lieu flowers, a memorial has been established with suicidepreventionlifeline.org. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
To plant a tree in memory of Marques Jozefowicz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
