February 16, 1984-May 18, 2023

WATERLOO-Marquellos Rashawn Miller, 39, of Waterloo, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his home in Waterloo, after a brave and valiant fight with cancer. Marquellos was born on February 16, 1984, to his parents Bruce Miller and Ida Bradford. He grew up in Waterloo, where he attended school, graduating from East High School in 2002.

On September 1, 2018, Marquellos was united in marriage to the love of his life, Keyaira Phillips.

Although his life was cut far too short, he left an impact on many lives, and he will be forever remembered by all the memories he made with his family and countless friends.

Marquellos is survived by his wife Keyaira of Waterloo; parents Ida (Anthony) White of Waterloo and father Bruce Miller of Minneapolis; sons Kajuan Miller, Harlem Davidson, both of Waterloo and daughter Qimaurie Anderson-Miller of Dallas, TX; siblings Rolandus (Lisa) Bradford, DeShaun (Ratio) White, Antwon (Porsha) White, all of Waterloo, Tino Miller of Minnesota, RaQuishia (Willie) Harrington of North Liberty, IA and Kaiya (Cleveland) Kirk of Charlotte, NC; paternal grandmother Lillian Miller; father and mother-in- law Terry (Lena) Phillips of Waterloo; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; too many friends to count and a Brotherhood of special friends. He rejoins in Heaven his maternal grandparents William and Lou Bertha Bradford; paternal grandfather Frank Miller Sr.

Visitation for Marquellos will be held on Friday, May 26th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Locke at Tower Park, Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, Iowa. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 27th at ¬¬11:00 AM at Antioch Baptist Church in Waterloo with Pastor Charles Daniel officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family. Messages of condolence, please visit www.lockefuneralservices.com.