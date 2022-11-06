September 23, 1927-November 4, 2022

WATERLOO-Marlys “Tootie” M. Murray 95 of Waterloo, died on November 4, 2022, at Ravenwood Specialty Care. She was born September 23, 1927, in Gladbrook, Iowa, daughter of Edward John and Edna M. Stricker Sweerin. She married William Eugene Grant on Nov. 17, 1945, Waterloo. They later divorced. Then she married Russell Jay Murray on April 14, 1951 in Austin, MN. They later divorced. Marlys has worked at Powers Mfg, Rankins Mfg and Chamberlain Corp. She sewed heavy canvas tractor covers for Hinson Manufacturing Co. for 25 years. Then for a short period, Advantage Screen Print sewing patches on hockey jerseys. Later she helped out at Scatturo Italian restaurant, and she was a prep-cook for Mrs. Beasley’s Tea Room and then went on to work for Southtown Restaurant for 8 years, finally retiring in 2005. She is a member of the Faith Assembly of God, Elk Run Hgts, where she volunteered – mainly in the kitchen.

Marlys loved to sew many different things and owned a Hinson Mfg. sewing machine where she could do heavy jobs, too. She and her mother sewed a lot of upholstery together. They also volunteered, and later were employed together, at the Waterloo Ball Park Souvenir Stand for many years.

She enjoyed baking – her specialty being coconut crème pie – oil painting and collecting light houses and feeding/watching birds and squirrels. The times spent playing games and spending time with her family were the most important.

She is survived by her children: Michael D. Grant of Independence, Patty (Ron) Kent of Waterloo, Rick Murray of Evansdale, Deb (Jerry) Makedonski of Evansdale, Ken Murray of Evansdale, and Ed (Brenda) Murray of Waterloo. 14 Grandchildren, 25 Great Grandchildren and 28 Great-Great grandchildren Sisters: Marty Bockholt of Fairbank and Marlene K. Smith of Parkersburg.

Brother: James (Brenda) Widner of Jesup. Sister-in-law: Barb Sweerin of Evansdale.

Preceded in death by: Parents, former husbands, Brothers: Melvin “Boots” (Vivian) Sweerin, and Edward Sweerin. Sisters, Darlene (Larry) O’Brien and Rolene (Ted) Whitesell. Brother-in-law: Larry Bockholt.

Funeral Services: 10:30 am Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Faith Assembly of God, 5112 Lafayette Road, Elk Run Heights. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00pm Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo and one hour prior the services at church.

Memorials are directed to the Faith Assembly of God Church, Elk Run Heights.

Condolences may be sent to www.lockefuneralservices.com