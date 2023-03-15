CEDAR FALLS-Marlys Stoffregen, 87, of Cedar Falls, passed away at UPH/Allen Hospital on 3/12/2023. She was born 6/14/1935, in Allison, to John and Lydia (Heyenga) Henning. Marlys married Donald Stoffregen 6/7/1959 in Waverly. She is survived by her husband; children: Todd Stoffregen, Traci Brandt, Tory Stoffregen, Tanya Hanks; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Johnny (Sue) Henning. Marlys’ Funeral Service will be 11:00 am 3/20/2023, at St. John Lutheran Church with Visitation 2-4:00 pm Sunday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and one hour before service at church. Memorials to Family for future designation. More information and full obituary at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.