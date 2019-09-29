Marlys S. Boege

(1925-2019)
REINBECK — Marlys Sophia (Rohweder) Boege, 94, of Reinbeck, died Thursday, Sept. 26, at Parkview Manor Nursing Home in Reinbeck.
She was born March 17, 1925, south of Dike in Grant Township in Grundy County to George and Emma (Horstman) Rohweder. She married Ray E. Boege on Oct. 11, 1948.
Marlys graduated from Dike High School in 1944. After graduation, Marlys helped her father George with field work; she also helped expecting mothers with their house work. Marlys was a member of the Union Congregational United Church of Christ and actively participated and helped in many different roles and capacities.
Survived by: her children, Leonard (Lucy) Boege of Cedar Falls, Merlyn Boege of Independence, Mo., and Janet (David) Vobr of Waverly; 11 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Ann Goodman of Clinton, Wis.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a brother, Roger; three brothers-in-law; six sisters-in-law; and a daughter-in-law, Susan Boege.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Reinbeck, with burial in Reinbeck City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck, and resume at the church at 9:15 a.m. Monday before services.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
She loved to sew and was a talented baker. Above all else, Marlys was a mother and grandmother and cherished the time she could spend with her family, especially her grandchildren. She and Ray enjoyed spending time traveling across the United States to attend many of Ray’s army reunions.
