Marlys Marlette

Marlys Berniece Marlette was born on December 26, 1940, the daughter of Irving and Bernice (Carpenter) Liddle in Waverly, Iowa. She attended the Plainfield School System. On August 22, 1958, she was united in marriage to Virgil Marlette at St. John’s Evangelical & Reformed Church in Nashua. The couple made their home on an acreage near Plainfield for 10 months before moving to Waverly. She was self-employed and started her business called, Country Creations decorating wedding cakes doing floral arrangements and ceramics. In 1998 Marlys moved to Harpers Ferry, where she continued her business and later added health and wellness products to her business.