April 6, 1935-January 21, 2023
CEDAR RAPIDS-Marlys M. Tandy, 87, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Cottage Grove Place. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Reinbeck Cemetery in Reinbeck, Iowa.
Memorials in Marlys’s memory may be directed to the First Congregational Church of Christ in Waterloo, Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids, or the Reinbeck Public Library.
Please share a memory of Marlys at https://www.murdochfuneralhome.com/.
