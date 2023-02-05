CEDAR RAPIDS-Marlys M. Tandy, 87, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Cottage Grove Place. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Reinbeck Cemetery in Reinbeck, Iowa.